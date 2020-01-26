$118.95 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce sales of $118.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $78.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $423.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $428.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.40 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $563.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other Purple Innovation news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 284,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,862. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.01 million, a PE ratio of -79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.