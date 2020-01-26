$16.77 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to announce sales of $16.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $60.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.21 million to $61.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $81.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.84.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,122. The stock has a market cap of $919.70 million, a P/E ratio of 305.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

