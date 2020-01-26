19,953 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

