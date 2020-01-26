1irstcoin (FST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,810.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00018297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $62.68 million and $105,810.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,313 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

