1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 1.7% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00018603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $61.80 million and $107,476.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000649 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,320 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.