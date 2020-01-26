1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

1st Source stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.08. 1st Source has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

