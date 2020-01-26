$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.04. 755,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,811. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

