$2.25 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.34. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. 2,668,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

