$2.25 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.34. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. 2,668,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.