$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.39. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of RL stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $116.23. 556,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.