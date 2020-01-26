$237.49 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $237.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.60 million and the lowest is $227.75 million. Green Dot reported sales of $237.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of GDOT stock remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.