$25.44 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce $25.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $88.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $92.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $107.57 million to $163.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,698,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 559,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,666,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 989,998 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 254,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock remained flat at $$4.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,484. The stock has a market cap of $757.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.