$25.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $25.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.68 billion to $25.92 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $26.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $110.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.12 billion to $110.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $115.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.00. 4,467,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. The company has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.22.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

