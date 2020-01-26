$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.75. 687,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,787. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lear by 1.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lear by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

