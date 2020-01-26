4,878 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.12.

EA stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

