49,280 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 75.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

