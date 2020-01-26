$57.47 Million in Sales Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to report sales of $57.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. Meet Group reported sales of $52.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year sales of $211.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of MEET stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 1,629,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,716. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $406.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 109,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 413.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 178,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,221,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 192,164 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.