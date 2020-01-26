6,977 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

