AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $83.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

