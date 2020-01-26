AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 361,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 115,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.