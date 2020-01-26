Actinium Price Up 12.5% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $405,768.00 and approximately $4,474.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,579,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

