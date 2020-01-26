AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Earns Hold Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their hold rating on shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.95.

AFL stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

