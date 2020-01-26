Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 8.2%

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.85, 333,665 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 617,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

