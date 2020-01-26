Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $243.95 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

