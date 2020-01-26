Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Akero Therapeutics an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

AKRO stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

