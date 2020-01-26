Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,003.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,003.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01927586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00100164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

