Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.35. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $104,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

