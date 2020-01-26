Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 18.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.