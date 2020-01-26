AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $154,974.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $154,974.00 and approximately $506.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000383 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

