Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,625.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a positive rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $18.52 on Thursday, reaching $1,466.17. 1,489,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,387.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.