Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,525.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $18.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,082. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

