Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DOX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

