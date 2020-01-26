American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $135.11 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

