American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 20.10%.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.