American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 20.10%.
Shares of AMRB stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.
About American River Bankshares
American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.
