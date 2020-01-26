Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 114,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 million, a P/E ratio of 101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

