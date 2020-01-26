Analysts Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Godaddy reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter worth $11,012,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

