Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 472,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,005. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

