Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.65. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.85 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 354,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,740. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

