Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Million

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $23.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. Conifer reported sales of $24.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.24 million to $95.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.37 million, with estimates ranging from $95.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CNFR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff bought 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,413. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

