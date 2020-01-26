Analysts Expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Green Plains Partners reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million.

GPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

GPP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,882. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $338.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

