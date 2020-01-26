Equities analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.26. Mastercraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 284,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

