Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.48. 1,008,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

