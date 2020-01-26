Analysts Set 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $173.82

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,616. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.