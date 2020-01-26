Analysts Set AA PLC (LON:AA) Target Price at GBX 50

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.64).

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday.

AA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 52.55 ($0.69). 222,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. AA has a 1 year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

