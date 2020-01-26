Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price at $41.80

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 338,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,376. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.