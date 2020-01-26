Analysts Set FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Target Price at $15.00

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

FORTESCUE METAL/S stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 41,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.58. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

