Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target at $78.74

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.74.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. 18,685,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

