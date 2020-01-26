Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $82.50

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. 1,714,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.