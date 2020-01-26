ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

ANGI stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,259.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $51,159.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,302,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,068 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

