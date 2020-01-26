Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Raised to $39.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $29.98 on Friday. Apache has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apache will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Apache by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Apache by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

