Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.07

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $16.00. Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 45,012 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.08.

In related news, insider Adrian Potts purchased 52,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,959.80 ($13,101.55).

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

